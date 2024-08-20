Machine Gun Kelly decided to stop using drugs after his daughter confronted him about his substance abuse.

Machine Gun Kelly was inspired by his daughter to get sober

The 34-year-old musician has been clean since August last year, and he has now revealed how his 15-year-old daughter Casie - who he has with ex Emma Cannon - started him on the road to sobriety when she was around 11 or 12.

Appearing on the 'Million Dollaz Worth of Game' podcast, he said: "It started with my daughter saying, 'Dad, you know I can tell when you're high' - it broke my heart. It was the ultimate let down."

The 'Lonely Road' singer admitted it took him "a while afterward" to make the changes required in his life as he moved towards sobriety, noting that "obviously drugs have a vice grip on you".

Recalling his conversation with Casie, he described it as his first "step", adding: "That was step one for me."

He continued: "As a father and as a man, to be the father I wish my dad would have been, I have to break this generational curse for my kid."

Kelly - who is engaged to movie star Megan Fox - recently revealed that he hasn't had any alcohol in almost 12 months.

During an appearance on the 'Dumb Blonde' podcast, he shared: "I’m completely sober from everything. I don’t drink anymore. I haven’t drank since last August."

Kelly actually spent time in rehab following his European tour in 2023.

The rapper explained: "I didn’t tell anybody outside of the [people] closest to me.

"That was my first time I ever went to rehab. They just gave me so many ways to operate the body and show where this anger is coming from and methods to quell it."

Kelly subsequently acknowledged that his sobriety journey is a "constant tightrope walk".

He said: "I met with a lot of psychiatrists, some who gave up on me and many therapists who did the same.

"But I ended up falling into an awareness of what my condition is and have made peace with it. It’s a constant tightrope walk."