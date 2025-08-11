Machine Gun Kelly thinks he's part alien

Machine Gun Kelly believes he is part alien.

The Don't Let Me Go hitmaker - whose real name is Colson Baker - insisted he doesn't think his age "exists" and has noticed other signs which suggested he could have otherworldly origins.

Speaking on Watch What Happens Live, he said: “It’s a weird thing, dude. I don’t know if my age …I don’t know if it exists. I don’t know many facts about my life. My skin, if it rips open, it heals really quick. There’s just things where I’m starting to be like ‘Who’s my dad?’ You know?

“I’ve asked my mom. I said ‘At any period of time, you went like missing? Off the earth? Ever a tall, slender creature that…’

“She told me that she felt like that she got abducted at one point.”

Elsewhere during his appearance on the show on Sunday (10.08.25), MGK - who has Casie, 16, with Emma Cannon and four-month-old Saga with Megan Fox - laughed off recent speculation that he was dating his old friend Sydney Sweeney.

Host Andy Cohen read a question from a viewer.

He said: “MGK, Kyle P wants to know if there’s any truth to the rumor that you and Sydney Sweeney were more than just friends.”

His guest shook his head and sparked laughter from Andy and the audience as he said: "Kyle P, shut up, dude."

The Cliche singer was also quizzed on his dream musical collaboration, living or dead.

He said: "I like Frank, man, Frank Sinatra. I’ll do that.”

MGK has previously claimed he has seen aliens on multiple occasions and thinks they believe the people on Earth are "dumb".

Speaking on The Late Show With James Corden in 2022, he said: “Homie, I saw life on this planet that was from another planet two nights ago over a lake in Thousand Oaks.

"A red orb came out of nowhere went, disappeared again. I was in Bora Bora a week before that whole like, Hawaiian blue orb over the Pacific. Bora Bora is also in the Pacific. Saw the same exact orb that they were talking about in Hawaii, saw the same thing where we were at.

“They’re out here. By the way, they’re all looking at Earth, like, ‘You guys are so dumb!’ Everything we’re doing the past year is so dumb. We're all so dumb. This is the best reality show of all time for anyone not living on this earth."