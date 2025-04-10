Machine Gun Kelly has got pet chickens.

Machine Gun Kelly buys chickens for his home

The 34-year-old rapper - whose former fiancee, Megan Fox, gave birth to their daughter last month - has showed off the latest additions to his household in a new Instagram Story.

Speaking in a video posted to his Instagram Story, he said: "Me and my chickens."

The 'Lonely Road' musician then turned to a coop full of the birds in the video and said: “What’s up guys and girls?”

Later on, MGK posted an AI generated image of himself dressed in a straw hat and overalls while holding a chicken and captioned it: “Oh hell no. A.I. is getting cocky.”

Previously, MGK explained Megan will share their baby's name when they are "ready" after his announcement about the tot's birth sparked some confusion, with fans believing they had named the tot Celestial Seed.

However, MGK clarified that that isn't the case.

Sharing a screenshot of a TikTok video about the birth announcement, he wrote on his Instagram Story: “Wait guys…her name isn’t ‘Celestial Seed' [cry laughing emoji].

“Her mom is gonna tell you the name when we're ready."

The confusion had came after the star - who also has 15-year-old daughter Casie with former partner Emma Cannon - had posted a video of himself and his baby girl.

He had captioned the post: "she’s finally here!! our little celestial seed [tears and heart emojis] 3/27/25 (sic)"

The day after Megan gave birth, MGK revealed he had "composed the score" which was playing as his daughter was born.

He wrote on his Instagram Story: “Born into 432 HZ. What an epic journey praise god [piano, drum, music note, guitar and trumpet emojis] (sic)"

He also gave his collaborators, including friend Travis Barker, a shout-out in the post.

Megan first announced her pregnancy via a social media post in November.

The 38-year-old actress - who already has Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, eight, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green - shared photos of her growing baby bump and her positive pregnancy test on Instagram.