Machine Gun Kelly's 'bittersweet birth blessing'

Machine Gun Kelly says the birth of his second child will be "bittersweet", following the death of one of his best friends.

MGK, 34, has been left devastated by the untimely death of his longtime friend, Australian snowboarder Luke ‘The Dingo’ Trembath, 38, whose cause of death has not yet been disclosed, and shared his sadness that his "brother" won't be around to meet his new child, with former fiancée Megan Fox.

He wrote on Instagram: "Crazy…i didn’t even cry this hard when my dad died. I’ve lost a lot of friends, but I’ve never lost a brother. We’ll never get another Dingo on this planet. A true rockstar without ever needing to make a song, the most loyal, loud, charismatic, funny, and annoying human I’ve ever had the honor of knowing.

"i’ll miss your epic toasts, i’ll miss dapping you up and my hand hurting everytime because you had some odd amount of Australian strength goin on, i’ll miss your bellyflops, i’ll miss watching you walk through the door and lifting the energy of every pivotal event in my adult life, i’ll miss you pissing me off, but most of all i’ll miss your laugh. you were the glue between all of us.

"telling my daughter you’re gone was one of my hardest phone calls, because she loved you so much. and i’ll never forget when she was too young to understand your name was Dingo so she called you Ping Pong.

"i feel like your up there with my new child, dressed up in a hilarious costume making them laugh, getting ready to send them down. i couldn’t ask for a more bittersweet birth blessing.

"life will always be less without you, but legends never die. we’ll all miss you brother."

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed that Megan, 38, is not interested in revisiting the past" with Machine Gun Kelly.

A source told Us Weekly: "Megan is moving forward independently and is not interested in revisiting the past. Megan is focused on her pregnancy and not looking back. She is deeply hurt by how things ended but is focusing on healing.”

And, it does not appear that a reconciliation is on the cards for the former couple.

The source explained: "MGK would like to reconcile, but Megan is firm in her decision to move on. She does not see a future with him anymore. She doesn’t want to put herself in the same position again with him anymore. She wants to break the cycle."

The pair split in November shortly after Megan announced her pregnancy.