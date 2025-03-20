Madelyn Cline "did not know which way was up" after she split from Chase Stokes.

Madelyn Cline dated her co-star between 2020 and 2021

The 27-year-old actress dated her 'Outer Banks' co-star between 2020 and 2021, and Madelyn has now admitted that she struggled to cope with the intense scrutiny they faced.

The blonde beauty - who plays Sarah Cameron on the hit teen drama - told the 'Therapuss with Jake Shane' podcast: "I think at the time I didn’t realise what the repercussions [were] of inviting so many people into something, let’s be honest, something that’s intimate.

"I didn’t understand. I was just so in love. And, you know, people loved it. I think they loved it because of us, but they also loved John B and Sarah, first and foremost."

Madelyn found it "really hard" to deal with the intense fan interest in her love life.

The actress explained: "You look at any public break-up and so many people are invested, and of course that was really hard. And also, we still, to this day, share a very, very big … this huge thing that is a massive part of both of our lives. So, I think, yeah, it was really hard to separate, but also like any break-up, you grow out of it, which is great."

Madelyn felt like her relationship actually became part of her "identity" for a period of time.

The movie star - who has also dated comedian Pete Davidson - said: "For sure there was a period of time there where I truly did not know which way was up, which way was down because that - 'Outer Banks' and that public relationship, was kind of my identity.

"And I was like, ‘Who the f*** am I?’ I’m still figuring that out. But figuring that out and who you are in the public space just is truly such a mind f***."