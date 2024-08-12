Madonna is planning to hire the Large Theatre at Pompeii for her birthday celebrations.

Madonna is planning to hire the Large Theatre at Pompeii for her birthday celebrations

The 'Material Girl' hitmaker will turn 66 on Friday (16.08.24) and is reportedly planning to throw a bash at the 2,200-year-old amphitheatre in the Roman town that was smothered in volcanic ash and pumice when ­Vesuvius erupted in 79AD.

La Repubblica quoted Carmine Lo Sapio, mayor of Pompeii, saying he had been contacted about the event and said: “We are ready to welcome the singer”, whilst her Italian fan club said they were "preparing" for her arrival in a Facebook post.

It is thought that throwing the party at the ancient site will cost Madonna - who has a reported net worth of $850 million - €30,000 to rent the historical venue, with The Times reporting that a US-based events company has made the arrangements.

A police spokesman explained to the outlet that officers would oversee security outside the park, noting that it was still unclear whether the site would be closed to visitors for the day

The venue has not confirmed the news yet, and the singer is yet to speak out about the news herself as well.

The historic landmark was built into a natural hill in the second century BC and was one of the first permanent stone theatres in the Roman empire, seating around 5,000 spectators at the time.

These days, it is mainly used for concerts, operas, and theatre performances, having hosted big names like Pink Floyd and David Gilmour.

The 'Like A Virgin' singer is no stranger to throwing elaborate bashes in celebration of her birthday, having taken over in Noto in Sicily and Borgo Egnazia in the past.

This time, 500 guests are expected to attend the lavish event, with A-Listers Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom thought to be on the list.

However, some have questioned why the Queen of Pop needs to

Michele Campisi, general secretary of the Italia Nostra heritage association, said: “Why does Madonna need to go to Pompeii? Is there not a more beautiful beach she could use?”

“€30,000 is absurd. It’s like giving Pompeii away.”