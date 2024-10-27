Madonna has made an emotional trip to her brother's grave.

Madonna visited her family at the cemetery (c) Instagram

The 66-year-old singer's sibling Christopher Ciccone past away last month after battling cancer and on Friday (25.10.24), the 'Material Girl' hitmaker and her eldest daughter, 28-year-old Lourdes, made a trip to Calvary Cemetery in Kawkawlin, Michigan.

Madonna documented the trip on her Instagram Story, sharing a photo of Christopher's green marble gravestone, which featured his name and the dates of his life.

She captioned the post: “Homecoming…………. (sic)"

The 'Vogue' singer also shared a photo of the red roses she left for her brother, a picture of Lourdes posing with the gravestone of her grandmother, Madonna Fortin Ciccone - who died in 1963 aged just 30 - and another image of her wearing a headscarf kneeling at her mom's grave.

In another emotional clip, Madonna shared an old black and white video of Christopher looking over as she knelt at her mother's burial site.

She captioned the post: “Life is a Circle.”

Madonna and Christopher were very close in her younger years and he worked closely with her on a number of her tours.

Christopher went from his sister's backing dancer to her show designer and backstage dresser, and was the art director for her 'Blonde Ambition' world tour and tour director for 'The Girlie Show'.

The pair fell out when Christopher released his 2008 best-selling book 'Life With My Sister Madonna' but they later reconciled and following his death, the 'Beautiful Stranger' singer paid a poignant tribute to her sibling.

She wrote on Instagram: "My brother Christopher is gone. He was the closest human to me for so long. Its hard to explain our bond.

"But it grew out of an understanding that we were different and society was going to give us a hard time for not following the status quo. We took each other‘s hands and we danced through the madness of our childhood. In fact dance was a kind of superglue that held us together ...

"We defied the Roman Catholic Church, The Police, the Moral Majority and all Authority figures that got in the way of Artistic freedom! My brother was right by my side.

"He was a painter a poet and a visionary. I admired him. He had impeccable taste. And a sharp tongue, Which he sometimes used against me but I always forgave him. We soared the highest heights together And floundered in the lowest lows ... "

She concluded: “The last few years have not been easy. We did not speak for sometime but When my brother got sick. We found our way back to each other. I did my best to keep him alive as long as possible.

"He was in so much pain towards the end. Once again, we held hands We closed our eyes and we danced. Together. I’m glad he’s not suffering anymore. There will never be anyone like him. I know he’s dancing somewhere."