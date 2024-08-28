Mae Whitman has given birth to a baby boy.

The 36-year-old actress revealed on Wednesday (28.08.24) that she had welcomed her first child in a social media post that poked fun at Justin and Hailey Bieber - who announced the news that they had become parents in a similar manner - and has named the little one Miles, after her former 'Parenthood' co-star Miles Heizer, who played her on-screen brother on the NBC series.

She wrote on Instagram: "Not to be a Bieber about it but I too just gave birth to our son, Miles. From the moment we heard the first tiny sound out of his tiny piggy mouth we were besotted. He is the kindest, gentlest, smartest, funniest little beebee and he’s our best friend (pretty much exactly like his namesake Uncle Miles @younggoth)

The former 'Good Girls' star has not publicly revealed the father of her baby yet but made sure to thank the medical staff and hospital throughout all the "twists and turns" of pregnancy and insisted that she is "so happy" to be a mother.

She said: "We are infinitely grateful he chose us as his parents. thank you to @kaiserbente and @carynfields and everyone at @moxiebirth and @huntingtonhospital for guiding our little family through all the unexpected twists and turns safely and with love and grace and to everyone in our circle who has shown us such radical generosity and support. We love you! We’re so happy!"

The actress announced her pregnancy in Mae, with a rare social media post that showed herself alongside her co-stars.

She wrote: "Not to make a parenthood episode out of it or anything but!!! Mother’s Day looking a little different this year! [pregnant emoji] Can’t wait to meet you, huge baby kicking my insides to filth! #ruveal.(sic)"