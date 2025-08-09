Malcolm-Jamal Warner's mom believes he was "at peace" when he died.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner died last month

The Cosby Show star tragically died last month at the age of 54 after drowning whilst on holiday in Costa Rica and his mother Pamela Warner has now spoken about the tragic loss for the first time, reassuring fans her son "did not suffer" and had "completed" his time on earth.

In a lengthy tribute shared on the new Malcolm-Jamal Warner Living Legacy Instagram page, she wrote in part: "For those of you who are at a loss, pained by the suddenness of his departure, ache for his presence or just to hear his voice one more time, to see his beatific smile one more time, be comforted that he was at peace and more importantly, he did not suffer.

"Malcolm was birthed through water and transitioned through water.

“This was his time. His mission on earth had been completed.

"Hold close to whatever part of Malcolm's life that touched yours. In keeping it near, you keep his spirit alive — nourishing you with the peace, love, joy and light that embodied Malcolm-Jamal Warner."

Pamela's statement began with praise for her "exceptional" son.

She wrote: "Needless to say our hearts are heavy with the loss of Malcolm. He was a kind, loving man with a huge heart for humanity... Malcolm was an exceptional husband, father, and son — a man deeply in love with life, his wife, and his daughter. He was not only my son, but also my teacher, coach, confidant, business partner, and best friend. He was the son that his father was immensely proud of and loved fiercely and unconditionally."

Pamela recalled how the Suits actor - who she also managed - was "in love with the magic" of his career and "always studying and honing" his craft, before going on to praise his other career accomplishments.

She wrote: "He began his musical journey a little later in life, at 26.

"A poet as well as a musician, he released four albums — two Grammy-nominations and one Grammy award.

"At eight years old, after his first stage performance, he declared that being on stage was what he wanted to do for the rest of his life. It became a self-fulfilling prophesy. Malcolm left an indelible mark on the world and on countless hearts. All who met him, however briefly, were better for the encounter."

Pamela could "fill volumes" with all that she could say about Malcolm-Jamal.

She added: "I am so very blessed that he chose me to be his mother, to come into the world through the waters of my womb.

"It is an honour and blessing that will be with me all the days of my life."