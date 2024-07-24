Maluma wants to "live forever" for the sake of his daughter.

Maluma has changed his entire outlook on life since he became a dad

The 30-year-old rap star - whose real name is Juan Luis Londoño Arias - became a dad for the first time when his girlfriend Susana Gomez gave birth to Paris in July last year and admitted that "everything" has changed in his life since and he wants to "conquer the world" every day.

Asked how his life is different now, he told Allure: "Everything changed. And I love it. Now, I wake up every day with the desire to conquer the world. I know I have to fucking kill it. For Paris, nothing is impossible. You have to lead by example. I go to bed every night that I can at 9 and wake up at 5:30 to hit the gym because I want to be healthy. You want to live forever for your kids. I want to make her proud."

The 'Hawái ' hitmaker - who shot to fame in 2011 with his hit single 'Farandulera' and the debut of his album 'Magia' - also noted that while the "essence" of his image of a bad boy on stage still remains to some extent, he is "more mature" since becoming a dad and is managing to find the balance between his public persona and family life, even though it can be "difficult" at times.

He said: "It's still the same essence, but more mature I would say, and more chill. I'm just vibing. I'm having fun being with my family, but I’m also having fun being onstage. I’m doing things that I love, and finally, I feel like I'm on the right path. It's difficult to find that balance, but I'm there. I'm there and working for it."