Christine Baranski isn't sure what her real age is

The 'Mamma Mia!' star recently celebrated her birthday but joked that she is still just going to refer to herself as "being in [her] early seventies" rather than naming a specific number.

Speaking on 'CBS Mornings', she said: "I feel great, I just had a birthday on May 2nd, but I'm not sure if it's 72 or 73. I think I'm somewhere...at this point you say 'I'm in my early seventies...' and then you hope that you never have to say that you're in your late seventies.

"But I'm still jamming, it's fine!"

But the Emmy Award-winning actress - who is now starring as super-rich Victoria in the second season of the Hulu thriller 'Nine Perfect Strangers' - doesn't mind the ageing process at all, and thinks that getting older is actually a benefit to her career on screen.

She explained: "They're sometimes a little bitchy! We love the bithciness. I went to an all-girls Catholic high school and I was president of my class every year. I'm not saying that...naturally...it fits me okay. I seem to have grown into playing these kinds of roles and the nice thing is, you don't have a shelf life."

Christine noted that added that taking on the kind of older figure she tends to on screen provides an acting platform for a much longer than than a younger character because it is suddenly not about being "beautiful and sexy", but more about exploring the "intelligence" of her alter-ego.

She added: "You can play this character, you can play this kind of woman. You can play her til you are half-dead because it has to do with intelligence, it has to do with worldliness and it doesn't have to do with being beautiful or sexy."