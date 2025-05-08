A man who allegedly crashed his car through the gate of Jennifer Aniston's home has been accused of harassment.

On Monday (05.05.25), Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, 48, is said to have driven his Chrysler PT Cruiser into the front gate of the 'Friends' star's Bel Air property.

He has been accused of repeatedly sending Jennifer, 56, unwanted email, social media messages and voicemail since 2023.

Prosecutors said he has now been charged with felony stalking and vandalism, while Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said Carwyle also faces an aggravating circumstance of threat of great bodily harm.

Hochman said in a statement: "My office is committed to aggressively prosecuting those who stalk and terrorise others, ensuring they are held accountable."

Carwyle has been held in jail since his arrest earlier this week with bail set at $150,000 (£112,742).

He will appear in court on Thursday (08.05.25), and could face up to three years in prison if he is convicted.

Jennifer was at home when Carwyle allegedly crashed into the gate.

A public information officer from the Los Angeles Police Department told PEOPLE: "There was a security guard on premises who was able to detain that suspect until officers arrived, at which time they took him into custody without incident.

"The resident was home at the time."

The authorities noted that while the suspect has sustained minor injuries, no one else was hurt in the incident.

