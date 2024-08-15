Mandy Moore had "no idea what she was doing" when she started her acting career.

Mandy Moore has admitted she was clueless when she made the transition from singing to acting

The 40-year-old actress had a brief pop career with the hit single 'Candy' in her late teens and then had a supporting role in the Disney comedy 'The Princess Diaries' alongside Anne Hathaway but landed her first leading role in 2002's 'A Walk to Remember', and had to lean on her co-star Shane West for support.

She told US Weekly: "That little girl had no idea what she was doing. I leaned on him to show me how to film a movie and what being on a set was like. I love him deeply."

The former 'This Is Us' star also noted upon the 25th anniversary of her debut single that it almost feels like it didn't happen to her personally but to someone else as she teased a comeback to her musical roots at some point in the future.

She said: "All of it was so new to me. I remember being so excited to go through the hair, makeup and wardrobe process. I’d never been in glam before. I almost feel like it happened to someone else, like I’m recalling a movie I watched. This summer is devoted to figuring out [my] next musical steps."

Meanwhile, the 'Tangled' actress - who was initially married to rock singer Ryan Adams from 2009 until 2016 - has Gus, three, as well as 22-month-old Ozzie with husband Taylor Goldsmith and is currently expecting a daughter with him.

Speaking about how motherhood has changed her life for the better, she said: "Your life just becomes Technicolor after being black and white before. It’s the best — I love it."