Mandy Moore considers motherhood to be the "single greatest gift of [her] life".

Mandy Moore is celebrating Mother's Day

The 41-year-old actress has taken to social media to celebrate Mother's Day in the US (11.05.25), and to reflect on her own experience of parenthood.

The 'This Is Us' star - who has August Harrison, four, Oscar Bennett, two, and Louise Everett, seven months, with her husband Taylor Goldsmith - wrote on Instagram: "Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms and mother figures in our lives, including my own mama who juggled 3 kids effortlessly (HOW!??). Being a mom is the single greatest gift of my life and while you’re never off the clock worrying or stressing or planning, the quiet, unmistakable joy triumphs over everything else. I’m endlessly grateful to the moms in my life who model what it takes, lend an ear, make the best suggestions, and generally make me feel less alone on the journey. Also, any excuse to listen to this song on repeat… [heart emojis] (sic)"

Mandy's post featured a series of throwback photos of herself, her mom Stacy, and her grandma Eileen.

Mandy previously admitted that she's found motherhood to be a "challenging and rewarding" experience.

The actress - who has been married to Taylor since 2018 - acknowledged that she'd experienced lots of ups and downs as a mom.

Speaking to People in 2021, Mandy said: "Being a mom has certainly made me aware of how challenging and rewarding motherhood is."

Despite this, Mandy conceded that she's in a better, more privileged position than many other mothers around the world, many of whom don't have the same support systems in place.

The TV star explained that she has a "village" of people who are helping her and her husband to raise their children.

The singer-turned-actress - who has sold more than ten million albums during the course of her music career - said: "It truly takes a village. I'm very conscious of how fortunate we are to not have had to struggle to meet Gus' basic human needs.

"There are so many women, moms and their children, who don't have that ability and have to overcome challenges I can't even imagine."