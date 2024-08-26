Mandy Moore felt "so loved" at her baby shower.

Mandy Moore celebrated at her baby shower

The 40-year-old singer/actress is expecting her third child with husband Taylor Goldsmith and her family and friends gathered to celebrate the impending arrival of her daughter at an intimate brunch on Saturday (24.08.24) and Mandy has admitted the party made her feel incredibly lucky.

In a post on Instagram, Mandy thanked her friends for organising the shower and wrote: "Perfect morning of the best food and even better company. Thanks for making me and baby girl feel so loved and celebrated."

The bash was attended by friends including Hilary Duff and guests were treated to a feast of muffins, fruit and bagel grazing boards.

Mandy is already mum to two sons, Gus, three, and Ozzie, who turns two in October, with Taylor and she recently admitted this pregnancy has been the most difficult.

In a post on her Instagram Story, Mandy admitted she was looking forward to the baby's arrival next month. She wrote: "Is it September yet? Feeling very grateful to my body AND this pregnancy has been the hardest by far ...simply because chasing 2 toddlers is not for the faint of heart. (sic)"

Mandy first announced her pregnancy in May via Instagram, sharing a photo of her two sons wearing white T-shirts that read "Big" and "Middle".

The actress - who has been married to Taylor since 2018 - captioned the snap on Instagram: "Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon. Can’t wait for these boys to have a baby sister. [heart emojis] (sic)"

Mandy's social media post was a reference to her 'This Is Us' storyline, as her on-screen character was also a parent to two boys and a girl.

She previously admitted she's found motherhood to be a "challenging and rewarding" experience which has changed her entire outlook on life.

Speaking to PEOPLE back in 2021, Mandy explained: "Being a mom has certainly made me aware of how challenging and rewarding motherhood is."

Despite this, Mandy acknowledged that she's in a much better and more privileged position than many other mothers around the world.

She said: "It truly takes a village. I'm very conscious of how fortunate we are to not have had to struggle to meet Gus' basic human needs.

"There are so many women, moms and their children, who don't have that ability and have to overcome challenges I can't even imagine."