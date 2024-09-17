Mandy Moore says she's being followed "everywhere" by someone in the final days of her pregnancy.

Mandy Moore is being 'followed' in the final days of her pregnancy

The 40-year-old star is expecting her third child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, and she has spoken out after noticing a car following her "for the last few days".

Sharing a video on her Instagram Story, she said: "I’m literally about to give birth, like, any second, any day, and for the last few days, there’s been someone who has followed me — or us — in their car, everywhere.”

The 'This Is Us' actress saw the unidentified person "run red lights" and stop signs to keep up with while she was running some errands.

She continued: "I noticed this guy flip around and follow me, run red lights, run stop signs and do all that stuff, and I’m just like, ‘You’re doing way too much. I notice you. Ew.’ ”

Mandy - who has sons Gus, three, and Ozzie, 22 months, with Taylor - suspects the driver is a photographer, and admitted she is "annoyed" by the idea of being followed for snaps.

She added: "But also, what I get annoyed by is that they think I don’t see them!”

The 'Candy' hitmaker insisted she wasn't looking for sympathy, but she wanted to make her "real distaste" known as she doesn't usually have to deal with this "part of the job".

She said: "It's not a 'woe is me' thing. It's just an annoying part of the job that mostly does not exist for someone like me.

"I just have a real distaste for it."

Mandy recently admitted that her latest pregnancy has been her toughest so far.

Alongside a photo of her growing baby bump, Mandy wrote on her Instagram Story at the end of July: "Is it September yet? Feeling very grateful to my body AND this pregnancy has been the hardest by far...simply because chasing 2 toddlers is not for the faint of heart. (sic)"

She previously admitted she's found motherhood to be a "challenging and rewarding" experience which has changed her entire outlook on life.

Speaking to PEOPLE back in 2021, Mandy explained: "Being a mom has certainly made me aware of how challenging and rewarding motherhood is."

Despite this, Mandy acknowledged that she's in a much better and more privileged position than many other mothers around the world.

She said: "It truly takes a village. I'm very conscious of how fortunate we are to not have had to struggle to meet Gus' basic human needs.

"There are so many women, moms and their children, who don't have that ability and have to overcome challenges I can't even imagine."