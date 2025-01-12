Mandy Moore is feeling more than "grateful" towards the LA firefighters.

The 40-year-old star has seen large parts of her home damaged by the Eaton Fire - which is around 30 miles east of the Pacific Palisades blaze - and on Saturday (11.01.25) evening, she took to social media to thank the emergency services as they enjoyed fast food.

She wrote on Instagram: "Grateful doesn't cover it. Hope these guys got a round of double doubles on the house!"

The 'This Is Us' actress - who has children Gus, three, Ozzie, two, and Louise, three months with her husband Taylor Goldsmith - recently revealed that she is suffering from"weird survivor guilt" because her house hasn't been completely destroyed by the Los Angeles wildfires, while so many others' properties have been.

She wrote: "We were able to park and walk up our street to bear witness to all the loss. Miraculously, the main part of our house is still standing. For now. It’s not livable but mostly intact.

"We lost Taylor and griffin’s studio with every instrument and piece of equipment they’ve ever owned. We lost our garage and back house. Everyone we know lost everything. Every house on our street is gone.

"My in laws. My brother and sister in law- 6 weeks from welcoming their first baby. Our best friends.

"Feeling weird survivors guilt. We love this community and will do everything we can to help rebuild and support.

"Thanks for everyone for checking on us and offering us help. Altadena strong."

It emerged on Wednesday (08.01.25) that hundreds - now thousands - of homes had been destroyed including those belonging to former 'The Hills' stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, acting partners Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, as well as a mansion belonging to 'Scary Movie' actress Anna Faris.

At least 16 people are thought to have died amid the fires, although the exact death toll is not yet known.

Paris Hilton - who is married to Carter Reum and has Phoenix, 23 months, and 14-month-old London with him - is also among the celebs to have lost a home.

She posted on Instagram: “Heartbroken beyond words. (Broken heart emoji.)

“Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience. (Crying face emoji.)

“This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London.”

John Goodman - who is known for his roles in 'The Flintstones' and 'Roseanne' - has also seen his home destroyed in the wildfires as his Pacific Palisades property was in the path of the main blaze.

Sir Anthony Hopkins’ home is also gone, according to pictures, whilst ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh also saw their $7.5million mansion, which they bought in April 2023, wiped out.

Nothing remains of Billy Crystal’s sprawling home beyond his tennis courts – which were virtually unmarked despite his house lying in ruins beside the green grounds.