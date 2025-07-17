Mandy Moore hates the "outdated" attitudes that follow women who choose to have children later in life.

Mandy Moore has three children

The 41-year-old actress gave birth to her daughter Lou seven months ago, and Mandy has now hit out at people who criticise women for having babies in their 40s.

During an appearance on the Not Gonna Lie podcast, Mandy explained: "I feel like having my third child at 40, this term 'geriatric pregnancy' that's thrown around. I think at least in my experience, so many of my friends are having kids later in life, whether it's by choice or it's by circumstance or biology.

"I think the thing that I had the most trouble with is just like this system in general kind of treating us as this anomaly that we're like too old and we're too complicated or high risk, and really, it's like, 'Nope, we're just human beings.'

"And I feel like it's just such an outdated label. So it's less about how I think the people and the perceptions they may have had, like the people in my life, it was just more about the healthcare system in general. It feels like such an outdated one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to just women in general."

Mandy - who also has Ozzy, two, and Gus, four, with her husband Taylor Goldsmith - took to social media in May to celebrate Mother's Day, describing parenting as the "single greatest gift" of her life.

The actress also heaped praise on the women in her life who help her to "feel less alone" as a mom.

Mandy - who has been married to Taylor since 2018 - wrote on Instagram: "Being a mom is the single greatest gift of my life and while you’re never off the clock worrying or stressing or planning, the quiet, unmistakable joy triumphs over everything else. I’m endlessly grateful to the moms in my life who model what it takes, lend an ear, make the best suggestions, and generally make me feel less alone on the journey."