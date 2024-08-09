Marc Anthony's home in the Dominican Republic did not suffer "any damage" after it burst into flames.

Marc Anthony's home in the Dominican Republic recently caught fire

The 55-year-old singer was not present at his holiday home in the Caribbean nation when it caught fire on Thursday (08.09.24) and emergency services were called to extinguish the blaze but a representative for the star has now confirmed that no harm was done.

The rep told 'Entertainment Tonight': "All the personnel that works at the home are safe. The fire started on the left side of the property in the area of the bungalows are located. The main house did not suffer any damage and the fire department has everything under control and started an investigation."

Videos shared on social media show flames and clouds of thick black smoke surrounding the 10,000-square-foot property - which is part of the Casa de Campo Resort - before it was was tackled by firefighters who managed to extinguish it.

Marc and his wife Nadia Ferreira - who married in 2023 - live full-time in Florida and are believe to spend their holidays at the property in the Dominican Republic.

The marriage is Marc's fourth after he was previously wed to Dayanara Torres, Jennifer Lopez and Shannon De Lima.

The couple welcomed their son in June 2023 but didn't reveal his name until after his first birthday.

In a post on Instagram, Nadia shared: "Today marks one year since you came into the world, to teach me so many things … one of them being the greatest love that exists … being your mother, my son.”

Nadia added that was “no way to explain” the “infinite love” she feels for her child and the “excitement” she feels witnessing him grow as she teaches him new things every day. She added he was “the biggest blessing in my life” and signed off her note: My beloved Marco!”

Marc is also dad to 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with singer/actress Jennifer.