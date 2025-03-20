Marcus Jordan has admitted he needs help to overcome his "challenges" with substance abuse and alcohol.

Marcus Jordan wants to seek help

The 'Traitors' star - who is the son of basketball legend Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy - was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) last month after police found him stuck on train tracks in his car, and now his attorney has requested his client be allowed to enter a treatment programme.

A court filing from the attorney obtained by Us Weekly stated: "[Marcus] acknowledges that he needs help to overcome the challenges of his alcohol/substance use and is amenable to treatment.

“While Mr. Jordan acknowledges the seriousness of the charges against him, he respectfully submits that he is an ideal candidate for the Pre-Trial Substance Abuse Education and Treatment Intervention Program due to his strong desire to live as a responsible, drug-free, productive member in the community.

“Mr. Jordan is dedicated to becoming a responsible, drug-free, and productive member of the community.

“His participation in the Pre-Trial Substance Abuse Education and Treatment Intervention Program will not only benefit him personally but also serve the community by reducing the likelihood of future offenses.”

A hearing date to discuss the matter has yet to be set.

Marcus has already pleaded not guilty to one felony count of ketamine possession, one misdemeanour count of DUI with property damage, and a misdemeanour count of resisting an officer.

According to police documents obtained by TMZ after the reality star was arrested, officers noticed the headlights of Marcus' Lamborghini SUV on a railroad and when they approached the vehicle, bumper damage and kicked-up rocks indicated he had tried to get away from the area but couldn't.

Cops suspected he had just fled from a nearby traffic stop but Marcus told them he had taken a wrong turn and needed help getting his car off the tracks.

But the officers allegedly noted a strong smell of alcohol coming from the star and that when he was speaking, his words were slurred and his eyes were bloodshot and sleepy.

He was ordered out of the car and was initially reluctant to co-operate but eventually got out.

Marcus admitted he had been drinking alcohol during a visit to a gentleman's club earlier in the evening but was adamant he was under the legal limit.

However, he participated in three field sobriety tests but was arrested for DUI after failing to pass them. He was then searched, and police wrote they found a white powdery substance in his pocket.

Police alleged Marcus was combative as they tried to put him in a squad car and once inside, he was "singing the entire way" to a nearby jail. Once in custody, he allegedly refused to provide breath samples.

Two days afterwards, Marcus issued a statement in which he pledged to focus on his boutique and not get drawn into speculation.

He wrote on Instagram: "I appreciate everyone reaching out. I'm focusing on @trophyroomstore right now and won't be making any comments on recent media stories and my personal life.

"I sincerely appreciate your concerns and thank you for your kind understanding."