Marcus Jordan's drug charge has been changed to ketamine possession.

Marcus Jordan was arrested earlier this month

The 34-year-old reality star - who is the son of basketball legend Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy - was arrested in Orange County, Florida, earlier this month and initially charged with driving under intoxication, resisting arrest and cocaine possession after authorities discovered a bag in his pocket containing a white substance.

However, according to CBS affiliate WKMG, a notice of information from the State Attorney's office reflected the change of charge on 19 February after further testing from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement concluded the substance Marcus was found with was ketamine, not cocaine.

The drug is classified in the state as a Schedule III substance and possession can result in lower penalties than possession of cocaine.

According to police documents obtained by TMZ after the 'Traitors' star was arrested, officers noticed the headlights of Marcus' Lamborghini SUV on a railroad and when they approached the vehicle, bumper damage and kicked-up rocks indicated he had tried to get away from the area but couldn't.

Cops suspected he had just fled from a nearby traffic stop but Marcus told them he had taken a wrong turn and needed help getting his car off the tracks.

But the officers noted a strong smell of alcohol coming from the star and that when he was speaking, his words were slurred and his eyes were bloodshot and sleepy.

He was ordered out of the car and was initially reluctant to co-operate but eventually got out.

Marcus admitted he had been drinking alcohol during a visit to a gentleman's club earlier in the evening but was adamant he was under the legal limit.

However, he participated in three field sobriety tests but was arrested for DUI after failing to pass them. He was then searched, and police wrote they found a white powdery substance in his pocket that tested positive for cocaine.

Police alleged Marcus was combative as they tried to put him in a squad car and once inside, he was "singing the entire way" to a nearby jail. Once in custody, he allegedly refused to provide breath samples.

He was eventually booked on three separate charges, DUI crash with property damage, possession of cocaine and resisting an officer without violence.

Two days afterwards, Marcus issued a statement in which he pledged to focus on his boutique and not get drawn into speculation.

He wrote on Instagram: "I appreciate everyone reaching out. I'm focusing on @trophyroomstore right now and won't be making any comments on recent media stories and my personal life.

"I sincerely appreciate your concerns and thank you for your kind understanding."