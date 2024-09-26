Maren Morris became "deeply creative" following her split from Ryan Hurd.

Maren Morris has reflected on her split from Ryan Hurd

The 34-year-old singer - who has son Hayes, four, with her ex-husband - believes that her break-up from Ryan has actually made her even more creative.

Maren said on the 'Armchair Expert' podcast: "We're getting it together, but the co-parenting thing has been going well, and we're trying our best in this way ... but it's still pretty fresh.

"I have just been so deeply creative the last year because, probably, of all this transition."

Maren has found a renewed sense of freedom since splitting from Ryan.

She shared: "There's a lot to write about, but, like, a freedom too.

"I don't have to serve this machine of what I think country music was or what it expected me to be."

Maren has been through "a huge 180 in my life in the last two years" and that transition is reflected in her new music.

The brunette beauty - who made her name as a country musician - said: "I think just retooling this genre shift kind of away from country and more so, like, in every realm, genreless space, has been really tough but necessary and scary - just to walk away from something that I built for so long. I didn't fit it anymore. It didn't fit me."

Meanwhile, Maren recently revealed that she's been dating "a little bit".

The music star admitted that she turned to the dating app Raya in her bid to find love.

Maren said on the 'Chicks in the Office' podcast: "[I’m dating] a little bit.

"I mean, I’ve never really dated. Like, I’ve been in two long, monogamous relationships with men, and I never really had this dating phase because I was just always working [and] I ended up with long relationships with people I worked with or had proximity to."