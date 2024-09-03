Maren Morris is reportedly dating Justin Assada.

Maren Morris has been linked to Justin Assada

The 34-year-old singer recently began dating the reality TV star, according to PEOPLE.

Justin actually recently hinted at their burgeoning romance on social media, when he shared a photo of himself when he was seemingly on a date with Maren.

In the Instagram photo, Maren - who split from her ex-husband Ryan Hurd in October 2023 - is seen sitting across from Justin at an upscale restaurant.

Justin captioned the image: "Scary movies + Sushi (sic)"

Maren and Justin - who previously appeared on the dating series 'Perfect Match' - have so far remained tight-lipped about their rumoured romance.

Maren actually came out publicly as bisexual earlier this year, and the singer recently explained why she decided to share the news with her fans.

During an appearance on the 'Work In Progress' podcast, Maren said: "It was something I always knew about myself.

"I hate the confusion and I felt like I wanted to celebrate it. And just for myself, I just wanted to have everything out there. Like, yep, I think those are things that should be forward-facing for me. Like, do you, but for me, I was like, 'My life is so open now, I'm not hiding any portion of myself.' So it was it was out of like true like celebratory nature."

Maren has never actually dated a woman.

However, the music star still felt that she needed to be open and honest with her fans.

She said: "Like being in this sort of role of like never having dated [before], I'm probably going to be dating, you know, out in public.

"I would like to be able to do that without any sort of like malicious intent."