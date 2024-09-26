Maren Morris needs to date in order to write new songs.

Maren Morris is looking for love

The 'My Church' hitmaker - who came out as bisexual in June and was recently romantically linked to 'Perfect Match' star Justin Assada - admitted it isn't easy to find a new partner but the process has proved to be an inspiration for her new material.

Speaking on the 'Armchair Expert' podcast, she said: "If I'm not going through the s*** show of dating, there is no album.

"The well has to be filled in that way."

Maren and ex-husband Ryan Hurd are parents to four-year-old son Hayes and she's planning to slow down her work commitments in order to be a "good mom".

She said: "I don't wanna be touring 280 days a year. Like, I want to be home. I wanna be a good mom and also have a social life because then I really don't have anything to write about."

The 34-year-old star admitted she was "a little bit nervous" about including 'This is How a Woman Leaves' on her EP 'Intermission' because she knew fans would connect its lyrics to her personal life.

She said: "I had to make a decision on there's a song at the end called 'This is How a Woman Leaves,' and I was a little bit nervous just to put that out. Not because it's untrue to me, but because I'm not in the business of malintent.

"I never write a song to, like, f*** someone over or hurt anyone.

"But at the end of the day, I can't control people's perceptions of the song that they're hearing of mine. With ['This Is How a Woman Leaves'], I could just picture a healing that would happen live.

"If I'm writing the song and I can already envision it live and just crying with strangers, when I go to shows and I'm just a patron in the crowd, the most special thing is just bonding with a bunch of strangers."

Maren recently admitted she had been using dating app Raya in her bid to find love again.

She said on the 'Chicks in the Office' podcast: "[I’m dating] a little bit.

"I mean, I’ve never really dated. Like, I’ve been in two long, monogamous relationships with men, and I never really had this dating phase because I was just always working [and] I ended up with long relationships with people I worked with or had proximity to."