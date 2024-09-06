Maren Morris is dating "a little bit".

Maren Morris has been on a series of dates

The 34-year-old singer has revealed that she's turned to the dating app Raya in her bid to find love, following her split from Ryan Hurd.

Maren - who has been romantically linked to the realty TV star Justin Assada in recent times - said on the 'Chicks in the Office' podcast: "[I’m dating] a little bit.

"I mean, I’ve never really dated. Like, I’ve been in two long, monogamous relationships with men, and I never really had this dating phase because I was just always working [and] I ended up with long relationships with people I worked with or had proximity to."

Maren also acknowledged that Raya can be a "wild" place.

The singer - who identifies as bisexual - said: "Dating for the first time, like, in your 30s is wild, and Raya is wild.

"Like, I’ve had some good experiences from it and, luckily, nothing crazy traumatising.

"I just think it’s exhausting. I hate first dates. I’ll usually just, like, grab a drink with somebody because I don’t want to be stuck for two hours or three hours. [I] always have an out, whether it’s fake or not."

What's more, Maren has actually learned a lot about herself through her dating experiences.

The country music star even likened dating to attending a "job interview".

Maren - who finalised her divorce from Ryan earlier this year - said: "You’re showing them the best version of you and the highlights and it’s [like] a job interview.

"I’ve seen friends on there, which is so weird and like, ‘Oh, I see you, X. Game recognises game.'"