Maren Morris still suffers from mom brain

The 35-year-old singer - who has a five-year-old son called Hayes with ex-husband Ryan Hurd - has revealed that she's still battling so-called mom brain, which is a phrase used to describe postpartum forgetfulness.

Maren told People: "I have pretty good recall for, like, movies and years they came out, but I have to have a teleprompter onstage at shows because I might forget all my lyrics if I don’t.

"It’s a security point. I could do it, but I would be having an anxiety attack the whole time."

Maren loves the challenges of motherhood, and she actually finds her son's brutal honesty to be amusing.

The 'Girl' hitmaker shared: "Five-year-olds - don’t ask them anything that you don’t want a real answer to!"

Maren recently revealed that she has a straightforward co-parenting with Ryan.

The country music star divorced the 38-year-old singer in early 2024, after five years of marriage, and they now live just five minutes apart from one another, making it easy to arrange things for their son.

Speaking to The Zoe Report, Maren said: "Our stops are really easy, and we’ll have family dinners."

Hayes spends alternate weeks with each parent and Maren has had to adjust to spending time on her own.

The award-winning star said: "Those weeks I have him, the house is full of chaos and energy and laughter and scraped knees.

“And then, when he is not there, you have to recalibrate your alone-ness because you’re like, ‘Wow, this is just me in here now.’ That’s when I’ve leaned into it and not been drowned by my own company."

Maren actually enjoys living alone these days, and she doesn't plan to live with a partner again.

The country music star shared: "I have joked that I want to be like Frida Kahlo and her husband and just live next door to each other.

"If I ever meet someone that I want to be romantically linked to, I’ll be like, ‘You can live next door.’ Frida and her husband, their bedrooms were connected by a bridge. That’s about as close as I want to be to someone."