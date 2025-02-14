Margaret Cho relies on her dog to "comfort" her before a show.

The 56-year-old comedienne admitted that she "doesn't have much" when it comes to backstage demands on her rider and she prefers to see what other performers have instead but does need to have her pet pooch Lucia in her dressing room.

She told UsWeekly: "I don’t have much on my rider, [but] I do love going backstage to see what other artists have. I’m, like, a scavenger. If an artist [has gone], their spread is up for grabs. When I go to a Rufus Wainwright show, I steal his Nutella because he has it on his rider and never eats it.

"My service dog, Lucia, is always with me. She’s a huge comfort and a favourite on the red carpet."

The former 'All-American Girl star added that her canine companion is "popular" with other people and she takes her everywhere.

She said: "She loves to meet everyone when we go out and she’s popular everywhere we go, travels the world with me."

However, Margaret revealed that she recently performed in Sweden and her efforts to make the audience laugh were met with total silence.

She said: "At the end, they gave me a standing ovation and sang their national anthem, then presented me with a wooden knife. That was their form of appreciation.

When she has finished her show, Margart is happy to go home and spend time with the rest of her animals, and said that she has "partied enough", especially after finding sobriety.

She said: "I go home to rest!I make sure my dog and cats get fed, [are] played with and groomed. I’m 56 and sober, so I partied enough."