Margaret Qualley felt 'lonely' in relationships before Jack Antonoff

The 30-year-old actress and the 41-year-old musician got married in August 2023 on Long Beach Island after first meeting “right as COVID was ending” and Margaret knew Jack was the one because she always felt “safe” with him.

She told Cosmopolitan magazine: “Falling in love with Jack was the biggest feeling I’ve ever felt. We met right as COVID was ending, at the first party I’d been to. We saw each other on a roof, and we just started talking and never stopped. We went on a series of walks throughout the city that summer.

“In every other relationship I’ve ever been in, I still felt really lonely because I wasn’t with my person, and it’s like I was seeking something. I don’t feel like that anymore. Jack makes me feel safe and comfortable.

“I spent so many years trying to be someone’s perfect girl, and that girl changed over and over again. But I can’t lie to Jack. I can’t be that for him - he’d see through it. So, I just have to be myself. He’s been the person I’ve pictured my whole life. And I’m not even saying that metaphorically. My first crush was Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore and Big Daddy, and I’ve been looking for that essence my whole life. I’m like, ‘That’s Jack.’”

And Margaret’s sister Rainey Qualley, takes full credit for them getting together.

She said: “I was recording at Electric Lady, where Jack Antonoff works. We’d heard he was looking for forever love. So, when there was a small party on the roof and I had a bit too much to drink, I proceeded to tell Jack that he needed to date my sister!”

Margaret also revealed Jack said ‘I love you’ first.

She said: “I’m very old-school about stuff like this. I would never put myself out there first. I never text twice. I mean, now we’re married and I can text him anything at any time. We’re always having a conversation; he’s like my human diary. But before we were together, at the beginning, I would always follow Southern girl etiquette.”

And, she shared her hopes of having children with Jack, saying: “I want kids. I’m not there this second - I know there’s a lot of stuff I don’t know - but I’ve always wanted kids. Even as a little kid, I would imagine having babies.”