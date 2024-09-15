Margaret Qualley got “wasted” on drugs and tequila to get through filming a raunchy scene in her new film ‘The Substance’.

Margaret Qualley got “wasted” on drugs and tequila to get through filming a raunchy scene in her new film ‘The Substance’

The actress, 29, the daughter of ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ actress Andie MacDowell, 66, shot to fame thanks to her roles in ‘The Leftovers’ and ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’, and has now opened up about her latest role alongside Demi Moore, 61.

She told The Sunday Times about shooting a highly sexual scene in the body horror flick ‘The Substance’ with the ‘G.I. Jane’ star: “That specific kind of sexuality doesn't lend itself to me.”

Margaret added she cried in a bathroom when she first rehearsed a scene in which her TV aerobics instructor character Sue does a sexed-up dance wearing a skimpy workout outfit because she felt “so deeply ashamed” making it.

She went on about how she added marijuana and alcohol into the emotional mix to get through the shoot: “And still, day of, I just got wasted first thing in the morning because I was like, I can’t do this in front of everybody.”

Margaret’s Sunday Times profile said “a combination of weed and tequila provided Dutch courage” helped her cope with the scene.

Margaret added about loving working with Demi in intimate scenes: “If Demi Moore wants to put her naked body on mine, ‘Go forth, please’.

“I should be so lucky.”

‘The Substance’ tells of Demi as a washed-up fitness guru who takes a mystery black market drug to create a younger, sexier version of herself, played by Margaret.

She was meant to have a curvy body, and the actress said about the transformation: “Unfortunately there is no magic boob potion, so we had to glue those on.”

‘The Substance’ is out across the UK and US from 20 September.