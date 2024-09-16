Margaret Qualley got so hysterical when her partner Jack Antonoff proposed she “tackled” him to the ground and left him with a cut knee.

‘The Substance’ actress, 29, married the Bleachers musician, 40, in August 2023 in New Jersey at a star-studded ceremony that included famous guests such as Margarete’s mum Andie MacDowell, Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz, Lana Del Rey and Cara Delevingne.

She has now told The Sunday Times about the moment Jack got down on one knee in May 2022 to pop the question: “I was so excited that I tackled him and he cut his knee, and I flipped over a chair, but it was cute.”

The couple then toasted their engagement at the Ritz hotel in Paris over champagne.

Margaret also said during her and Jack’s wedding ceremony her sister Rainey performed a rendition of Etta James’ 1960 classic ‘At Last’ – adding: “She’s confident in that regard. She was also drunk.”

The actress and Jack first met at a party in New York in 2021, and she told the Times she feels lucky to have “found him” at the time.

She said: “I have a lot of 40-year-old single girlfriends that are just like, ‘Helloooo, what the f***? Everyone’s terrible!’”

The actress also opened up about how she sees children in their future, saying: “I’d be thrilled with two. I want one and then I want the other one to have a friend.

“My brother and sister are my best friends, so I can’t imagine not having that.”

Margaret’s latest film ‘The Substance’ sees her star as TV aerobics instructor Sue.

She’s the younger, more perfect of a washed up fitness guru character played by Demi Moore, who takes an experimental drug to create the more youthful clone of herself.