Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley spend "24 hours a day together".

The film producer has opened up about his marriage to the 'Barbie' star revealing their relationship is totally "seamless" and they don't spend a moment apart as they run a movie production company together and recently set up their own gin brand Papa Salt.

He told The Times newspaper they spend "24 hours a day together" and when asked about the blending of their personal and professional lives, he added: "It’s seamless. We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off. It’s all become one thing."

Together, Margot and Tom, 34, have produced films including the Academy Award-winning 'I, Tonya' and 'Promising Young Woman', as well as the 2023 blockbuster 'Barbie', all under their LuckyChap Entertainment banner.

When asked if the couple have any arguments, Tom said the only time they ever clash is over their favourite chocolate covered biscuits. He said: "[I feel] like an honourary Aussie, Margot feels like an honourary Brit ... [we only argue over] whether Tim Tams or Penguins are better."

Margot went on to add the pair have two shared passions and they work on them both together, adding: "Our passions are movies and drinks. And now we've ticked them both."

The couple met in Belgium in 2013 when they were working on war drama 'Suite Française' together and they went on to marry three years later in 2016

The actress has previously admitted she feels lucky to have a "normie" husband who is happy with life behind the camera.

She told 'E! News': "I am so lucky. "He likes being behind the camera, he's not fazed by any of this stuff, he's just the best. It's so fun.

"I love the word 'normie'. Like All my friends, everyone's kind of like, 'That's cool what you do. But you know, it's more cool to hang out and talk about other stuff.' And you're like, 'I know.'"