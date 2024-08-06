Mariah Carey cannot believe she is a mother of teenagers.

The 55-year-old singer has twins Monroe and Moroccan with her ex-husband Nick Cannon and after they recently celebrated their 13th birthday, she admitted that she just "loves them" so much as she joked that they are not "bad or evil" like she was at that age.

She told E! News: "I know, normally I'd say 'Well here's the thing, I'm eternally 12, so I don't even know how that's possible!' How did that happen? But I love them so much, they're really good kids. Do you know what I mean? I don't think they're bad or evil in any way like I was! They're really good kids, they're very smart and they're funny and I'm the mom."

The 'Always Be My Baby' hitmaker is also unsure what her children think of their mom's status as a music icon but admitted that they were recently keen to come to one of her shows to see her perform.

"I don't know what they think [of me]. They did wanna come show the other night but I didn't know if they really wanted to come or if it was someone else saying it.

Mariah insisted that, as a mother, she is definitely not "mean" but also does not want to be the "bleak one" in the room, so has probably found a "lenient" approach to being a parent because she always wants her children to want to be around her.

She added: "Am I mean? No. Am I lenient? Probably. I don't wanna be that person that's like the bleak one in the crowd and they don't wanna be around me or something."