Mariah Carey is determined to have "a really good time" with her Las Vegas residency.

The 55-year-old star has extended her Celebration of Mimi residency until February 2025, and Mariah has now revealed what fans can expect when they walk through the doors of Dolby Live in Sin City.

Mariah told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It's a really good time.

"We're doing The Celebration of Mimi and you know all about the 'Emancipation of Mimi' and that album and there's also other songs we do. But this is really about, you know, The Celebration of Mimi."

Mariah loves performing songs from her 'Emancipation of Mimi' album, which she released in 2005.

The award-winning star also enjoys introducing new fans to the record.

She shared: "It definitely brings back fond memories depending on the song. And with this show, we have a lot of kind of clips from my book that you can read if you're sitting in the audience.

"It's a moment where you're hearing your life story be talked about and then you're singing the songs."

Meanwhile, Mariah previously revealed that her kids have "inherited" her musical talent.

The blonde beauty - who has 13-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-husband Nick Cannon - suggested that her children could follow in her footsteps one day.

Mariah - who is one of the best-selling artists of all time - told E! News: "Rocky is a technical genius. He could do anything he wanted, and I will support him.

"He and Roe are both such creative geniuses! Honestly their tone when they sing is so beautiful, and I'm so thankful that they inherited that from me."

Mariah loves her kids "to tears" and she can't wait to see what they become in the future.

The 'Always Be My Baby' hitmaker - who was married to Nick between 2008 and 2016 - said: "I can't wait to see what and who they grow up to be!"