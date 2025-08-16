Mariah Carey was "very much the support act" during her recent stay at a London hotel.

The 56-year-old pop star stayed in an upmarket hotel in Central London - but Mariah's presence was overshadowed by another guest, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Zelensky’s entourage made Mariah look tiny by comparison.

"She was well and truly outranked on the luxury ladder.

"Mariah is used to being number one wherever she goes – but this time, she was very much the support act."

The Ukrainian President was "given the royal treatment" during his stay at the plush hotel.

The insider said: "Zelensky’s security detail made it clear this wasn’t your average celebrity check-in and he was given the royal treatment during his stay."

Meanwhile, Mariah previously confessed to being "high-maintenance".

The chart-topping star thinks she's actually earned the right to be "high-maintenance", having already been through, and achieved, so much in her life.

Asked if she thinks she's high-maintenance, Mariah told the Guardian newspaper: "You know what? I don’t give a s***.

"I f****** am high-maintenance because I deserve to be at this point. That may sound arrogant, but I hope you frame it within the context of coming from nothing.

"If I can’t be high-maintenance after working my a** off my entire life, oh, I’m sorry – I didn’t realise we all had to be low-maintenance. Hell, no! I was always high-maintenance, it’s just I didn’t have anyone to do the maintenance when I was growing up!"

Mariah doesn't have any qualms with being called a "diva" either.

The pop star insists she doesn't worry about what people are saying about her.

Mariah - who is one of the best-selling artists of all time - said: "Who the f*** cares?

"Honestly! ‘Oh my God, they’re calling me a diva – I think I’m going to cry!’ You think in the grand scheme of things in my life that really matters to me, being called a diva? I am, b******, that’s right!"