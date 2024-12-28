Mariah Carey wouldn't stop her children from working in the entertainment industry.

Mariah Carey has heaped praise on her kids

The 55-year-old singer has 13-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with her ex-husband Nick Cannon, and Mariah has revealed that they're both "very talented and smart".

The 'We Belong Together' hitmaker told PEOPLE: "I think they're both very talented and smart, and if they want to pursue having a life as an entertainer, then I think they should."

Mariah acknowledged that working in the entertainment industry isn't easy. However, the singer would never block her children from following their passions in life.

The chart-topping star - who was married to Nick between 2008 and 2016 - said: "It's a hard kind of life, but they seem to really love performing, so I'm happy for them."

In 2022, Mariah claimed that her kids have "inherited" her musical talent.

The singer suggested that her children could even follow in her footsteps.

She told E! News: "Rocky is a technical genius. He could do anything he wanted, and I will support him.

"He and Roe are both such creative geniuses! Honestly their tone when they sing is so beautiful, and I'm so thankful that they inherited that from me."

Mariah loves her kids "to tears" and she can't wait to see what they become in the future.

The 'Always Be My Baby' hitmaker said: "I can't wait to see what and who they grow up to be!"

Moroccan and Monroe made a surprise appearance during Mariah's performance at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City in 2022, and Mariah loved having them by her side.

She said: "When they want to be involved and feel like it will be something fun, they show up, attend rehearsals, and get really into it.

"It's such a joy to be able to watch them when they're fully engaged, relating to their other friends - many of which are aspiring singers or dancers who weren't born into the entertainment world."