Sir Mick Jagger has remembered Marianne Faithfull as a “wonderful friend”.

Late ‘Swinging Sixties’ icon Marianne’s death was announced by her spokesperson on Thursday (30.01.25) evening, and hours after the announcement Sir Mick, 81, was among the slew of celebrities paying tribute to the singer and actress – along with his Rolling Stones bandmates.

He said on Instagram alongside a series of vintage photographs of him with Marianne from the 1960s: “I am so saddened to hear of the death of Marianne Faithfull.

“She was so much part of my life for so long. She was a wonderful friend, a beautiful singer and a great actress. She will always be remembered.”

Marianne started her musical journey in 1964, recording ‘As Tears Go By’, a song penned by Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and The Rolling Stones’ manager Andrew Loog Oldham.

The track reached the UK Top 10, marking the start of her association with the Stones.

Her personal life became entwined with the band, and after her marriage to artist John Dunbar ended, she entered a relationship with Mick, becoming a fixture in London’s ‘Swinging Sixties’ scene.

Also paying tribute to her after her death was Mick’s bandmate Keith Richards.

The 81-year-old Stones guitarist posted a recent photograph of the pair together, with him clinking a wine glass against Marianne’s tea cup, and said: “My heartfelt condolences to Marianne’s family! I’m so sad and will miss her!! Love, Keith.”

Their Stones bandmate Ronnie Wood, 77, added on his Instagram page: “Farewell dear Marianne.”

News of Marianne’s death was announced in a statement by her spokesperson, who said: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of the singer, songwriter and actress Marianne Faithfull.

“Marianne passed away peacefully in London today, in the company of her loving family. She will be dearly missed.”