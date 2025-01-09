Marie Osmond has been left with a "giant hole" in her heart following her brother Wayne's death.

Marie Osmond pays tribute to brother Wayne

The 'Paper Roses' singer broke her silence on Wednesday (08.01.25) to mourn her older a sibling, a week after he passed away at the age of 73 after suffering a stroke, and she admitted she is "so grateful" to have had the opportunity to see him for a final time before he passed away.

She wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her and Wayne: "I’ve taken a break from social media for the past 9 months and will continue to do so as I have felt a need to unplug and spend time with family. I’m so grateful that just a few weeks ago, I was able to take a long drive to spend time with my brother Wayne.

"I really felt the Spirit compel me to go see him, and I’m so thankful I listened to what I was feeling. I will cherish those hours I spent with him for the rest of my life. I didn’t know that just a few days after my visit, he would have a massive stroke.

"I haven’t done any interviews or issued any statements until this post. The truth is, it’s just too hard to put into words, but I will try my best to honor one of the most loving men I have ever known.

"Wayne’s death has left another giant hole in my heart."

The 65-year-old star praised her late sibling as her "safe space" who she could always turn to for advice, and expressed her admiration for his deep Mormon faith.

She continued: "There’s no question that Wayne had a long and successful career as an entertainer, musician, and songwriter. But what stands out to me as his sister were the joy-filled, humorous times I spent laughing with him and our deep intellectual conversations that left me edified. He was always my safe place to go when I needed advice.

"Wayne loved deeply, and he showered this love upon his beautiful wife, Kathy, whom he loved with all his heart, and his beautiful children and grandchildren. It's all he ever talked about!

"I admired him, too, for his deep love and unwavering devotion to God our Father and His Son, our Savior, Jesus Christ. Throughout his life, Wayne was an honorable member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

"It was his eternal compass, and he was a light to others as he testified of God's great plan for us in this life. If you can, listen to one of his favorite albums that my brothers wrote "The Plan.”

"So right now, if I could say anything to him, it would be: “Wayne, I could not cherish the gift God gave me more than to be loved by you in this life! You are a true, loving brother, and I will miss you so very much.[heartbroken emoji] I testify eternally of my great love for you with every fiber of my heart and soul! #TillWeMeetAgain (sic)"

Marie ended her message by offering her "deepest prayers" to both others affected by grief and those impacted by the "devastating" wildfires in California.

She concluded: "I know many of you understand these feelings from losing your loved ones. My deepest prayers are with you and also those dealing w/ devastating fires in CA."