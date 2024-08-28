Marisa Tomei loved watching Tom Holland and Zendaya "fall in love" over the course of their 'Spider-Man' trilogy.

Marisa Tomei loved witnessing Tom Holland and Zendaya fall for each other on set

The 59-year-old actress - who portrayed the titular webslinger's (Tom) aunt, May Parker, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - has gushed over her co-stars' "phenomenal talent" and admitted one of her "favourite things" about working on the blockbusters was seeing the pair go from friends and colleagues to lovers.

In a clip shared to X from the recent Fan Expo Canada event, she said: “I think some of the favourite things were really just watching Tom and Zendaya grow up and watching them fall in love.

“And seeing their phenomenal talent and being blown away from the get-go.

“Some people are just meant for it, and they are meant for it.

“They carry enormous, enormous star power and they manage to be real people at the same time.”

Marisa added: “They can do everything. They sing, they dance, they act, they do stunts, they design fashion.

“I mean, what are they not doing? They are incredible, incredible people.”

Tom previously admitted he is "lucky" to have found a partner who works in the same industry because they can talk about their respective experiences with mutual understanding.

Speaking on the 'SmartLess' podcast, he said: "I'm lucky that I have someone like Zendaya in my life. It's interesting being in a romantic relationship with someone that is in the same boat as you.

“You can share your experiences and all that sort of stuff — and that's worth its weight in gold."

The 28-year-old actor also previously joked that he has no "rizz", referring to charisma, so had to rely on on-screen chemistry to get Zendaya, 27, to fall for him.

He told BuzzFeed: "I'm happy and in love, so I've got no need for rizz.

"I have no rizz whatsoever; I have limited rizz.

"I need you to fall in love with me, really, for it to work. So, long game. Probably making a movie with each other — it definitely helps when the characters are falling in love with one another; you can sort of blur the lines a little bit."