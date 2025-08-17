Mark Hamill considered leaving the US when Donald Trump got re-elected.

Mark Hamill considered leaving the US

The Star Wars actor - who has three children with wife Marilou - told how he asked his spouse to consider relocating to either Ireland or London, England, after Joe Biden left office earlier this but she managed to talk him out of the idea.

He recalled to The Sunday Times magazine: “She’s very clever. She didn’t respond right away but a week later she said, ‘I’m surprised you would allow him to force you out of your own country.’ That son of a b****, I thought. I’m not leaving.”

The 73-year-old star is hopeful there are still a number of "honest, decent people" in the US.

He said: “I still believe there are more honest, decent people than there are the Maga crowd. If I didn’t, I’d move back to England.”

Mark is horrified by the decisions Trump has made since regaining the presidency but has decided to look at the situation as the plot of a particularly entertaining novel.

He said: “The bullying, the incompetence, the people in place… The only way I can deal with it without going crazy and wanting to open my veins in a warm tub is to look at it like a thick, sprawling political novel.

"It’s entertaining in a way because this could actually be the end. Our status in the world has been crippled and that will reverberate for decades.

"Making Canada a 51st state? Do you know how offensive that is? And then taking over Greenland and renaming the Gulf of Mexico. The distractions are hilarious.”

Mark is likely pleased he didn't move away from the US because he is so content with his life, he was considering retiring until his two latest roles, in The Life of Chuck and The Long Walk, came along.

He said: “I was OK financially and really content with my family life. My three kids live nearby so they can visit. I love the dogs. I love my wife.

"I love sitting out in the backyard with one of the two or three books I usually have on the go.”