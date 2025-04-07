Blink-182 have become "much more honest with each other" since Mark Hoppus' cancer diagnosis.

Mark Hoppus stars in the chart-topping band

The 53-year-old musician was diagnosed with cancer back in 2021, and he's now suggested that it's changed the band forever.

Mark - who is now cancer-free - told Us Weekly: "I think that we’re much more honest with each other. The communication is a lot better. We’ve set up boundaries of what we want to do.

"We really sat down and we’re like, let’s be the f****** Beastie Boys and not do the stuff that people want us to do or expect us to do."

Mark observed that the band - which also includes Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker - now do what they want "on [their] own terms".

The music star said: "If it’s fun, yes, if it’s not fun, no, no other conversation. If the three of us want to do something, that’s all that matters. If the three of us don’t want to do something, then that’s all that matters.

"We do everything in our own time on our own terms, and that kind of commitment to one another has really helped through these last three years."

Mark's health scare has actually brought him even closer to his bandmates.

The musician recalled a heartfelt conversation that he had with Tom, 49, after receiving his diagnosis.

Mark shared: "The day before I started chemotherapy, Tom texted me a photo of him standing in front of a bunch of women in lingerie. It was for a music video that he was filming for Angels and Airwaves, and he said, ‘Hey, just so you know, I’m still creating art over here with Angels and Airwaves.’ And I replied, ‘Ha ha, that’s great. By the way, I need to tell you I have cancer. I start chemotherapy tomorrow,’ and immediately my phone rang and it was Tom.

"It was the first time that I’d really spoken to him in years, but we didn’t even talk about that. He’s like, ‘How are you feeling? What’s going on? First of all, you’re going to get through this. I’m going to help you get through this no matter what.’"