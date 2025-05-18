Mark-Paul Gosselaar has "a very limited memory" of 'Saved by the Bell' episodes.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris in 'Saved by the Bell'

The 51-year-old actor played Zack Morris on the teen sitcom between 1989 and 1993, but Mark-Paul and his former castmates - including Mario Lopez, and Elizabeth Berkley - can barely remember any of the episodes they recorded.

Recalling a fan talking to him about the 'Mystery Weekend' episode from 1991, Mark-Paul told People: "I always thought that I had a bad memory about certain things. It was about a murder mystery dinner or whatever. And I knew about it because of my podcast.

"But Mario had no idea what this person was talking about - neither did Elizabeth. I was pleased to know that they have a very limited memory of those events as well. I thought it was just me."

The original 'Saved by the Bell' series was a big hit with TV viewers - but Mark-Paul and his former co-stars struggle to remember individual episodes.

The actor explained: "This, for us, was over 30 years ago … It was work, so I don’t think most people can remember their work days, but they’ll remember the lunch they had with a coworker or they’ll remember going on a trip with a co-worker. And that’s how we remember our memories as well.

"We remember the beach episodes, but not specifically the beach episode.

"We remember just that time or the filming - anything we did on location was like a treat for us. And so we remember those things. We have memories outside of being on set, but the actual episodes, it’s like we couldn’t tell you."

Mark-Paul - who reprised the role of Zack to star on 'Saved by the Bell: The College Years' - remains good friends with some of his former co-stars.

The actor actually likened his castmates to "family" members.

He said: "I’m not on social media, so I’m not able to see what everyone’s doing, but we feel like we’re family.

"You don’t have to talk to your brother or sister every day or every week or even every month, but the moment you do connect again, it’s like you haven’t skipped a beat, and that’s how we are. We’re very fortunate to have had a cast like that."