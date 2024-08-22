Mark Wahlberg’s mother used to obsess over George Clooney.

‘The Departed’ star Mark, 53, opened up about his mum Alma Wahlberg’s fixation in an interview with Variety, and said it started after she met the ‘ER’ actor on the set of ‘The Perfect Storm’ in 1999.

He said: “My mom Alma Wahlberg came to the set and met George and got a picture, and she had it on her wall.

“I think she liked that picture more than she liked the picture of her own kids.”

Mark added his mum thought George, 63, was as big a fan of hers, saying: “(She was like), ‘Oh, he likes me a lot. He loves me a lot. He told me he wants to go out with me. I told him I couldn’t.’

“But yeah, she was convinced that he was, like, hitting on her.

“I said, ‘I don’t know about that, Mom.’”

Mark also joked about how he gave his blessing to his mum to pursue a relationship with George: “I said, ‘Well, f*** it, have a baby with him!’ I want a little brother. George can be my stepfather. It’s all good.’”

The pair clearly never got together and George is now settled with his human rights lawyer wife Amal Clooney, 46, who he married in 2014.

It is not known if Mark’s mum remarried following her 1982 divorce from the actor’s father Donald.

Mark also opened up about his fond memories of shooting ‘The Perfect Storm’ with George and its 81-year-old director Wolfgang Petersen, calling it “such an amazing experience”.

The actor revealed his dad visited him on set for the first time while filming ‘The Departed’, shot in 2006.

Mark added: “He came the day I was shooting with Jack Nicholson. He wanted to see Jack.

“My dad loved the cinema. He was not impressed with any of my other work until I started acting and then even with ‘The Departed’ he said, ‘Now you can call yourself an actor. I’m not impressed with the pay cheque, I’m impressed with the performance.'”

Mark is the youngest of Alma and Donald’s nine children, with his mum passing away in 2021 and his dad dying in 2008.

The actor announced his mum’s death with the note on Instagram: “My angel. Rest in peace.”