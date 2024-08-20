Marlo Thomas has paid a glowing tribute to her late husband Phil Donahue.

Phil Donahue passed away after a long illness

The legendary talk-show host died on Sunday (18.08.24), aged 88, following a long illness, and Marlo, his wife of 44 years, has taken to social media to thank fans for their support.

The 86-year-old actress wrote on Instagram: "Hello, Friends,

"I'm sure by now you've heard the very sad news that I lost my sweetheart last night, so I know you understand that I'll be stepping away from this page for a while to take care of myself and the many people who took care of Phil, and held him close to their hearts.

"But I didn't want to disappear without saying thank you for the beautiful messages of love and support that have been coming in all day, and for the wonderful and generous way that you've let Phil and me share our life adventure with you over the years. (sic)"

What's more, Marlo noted that her late husband would have been "very touched" by the show of support from her followers.

The actress - who is best known for starring in the sitcom 'That Girl' - wrote on Instagram: "As a man who spent his career loving his audiences, Phil got such a kick out of our cozy little community here, and I know he would be very touched by the heartwarming thoughts and memories you've been sharing. Until I return, I wish you good health and happy days in the company of family and friends, and I hope that you will continue to hold close those you cherish most, just as I was blessed to do with my beloved Phillip. Love, Marlo. (sic)"