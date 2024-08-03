Nicole Kidman thinks compromise is key to a happy marriage.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have been married since 2006

The 57-year-old actress has been married to music star Keith Urban since 2006, and Nicole has now shared some of the best relationship advice she's ever received.

Speaking to Victoria Beckham for Vogue Australia magazine, Nicole explained: "The greatest advice I was given was there’s the individual - so there’s the me and the you - and there’s the we. And that’s only you.

"No one else has what you two create, or what Keith and I create, any married couple who are partners, any people who have chosen to be in a relationship together, we create this, so we decide what this is."

Nicole - who was previously married to movie star Tom Cruise between 1990 and 2001 - believes that any successful marriage requires some degree of compromise.

The award-winning actress shared: "Compromise as well. A lot. It’s always trial and error, and sometimes it’s imbalanced and then it gets back in balance … We don’t gloat about it.

"People always ask, ‘What’s your marriage advice?’ We don’t have any! Everyone does their own thing and creates it. I’m not some relationship guru. I’m just trying to find my own way."

Nicole explained that Keith, 56, has been a stable influence in her life since they tied the knot.

The movie star also suggested that her husband has helped her to navigate the pressures of fame and success.

She said: "It’s such an unstable industry and he’s my solace. Every day we get up in the morning and we go for a walk–and we hold hands. We love holding hands."