Martin Short contracted COVID-19 after the 'Saturday Night Live' 50th anniversary celebration.

The 74-year-old actor's 'Only Murders in the Building' co-star Steve Martin has revealed they need to postpone some upcoming live shows this weekend after his pal fell ill with the virus.

Steve, 79, shared a photo of Martin kissing Maya Rudolph backstage at 'SNL50: The Anniversary Special' and wrote on Instagram: "Maya had Covid. Marty has Covid. I wonder why? The SNL 50th Covid curse is real."

The two stars were scheduled to take their 'Dukes of Funnytown!' tour to Durham Performing Arts Center on Saturday (22.02.25) and Knoxville Civic Auditorium the following evening but the shows will now take place in October.

Steve added: "Unfortunately, we have to reschedule our sold out Durham and Knoxville dates to 10/17 Knoxville and 10/18 Durham.

"So sorry for the inconvenience. I think we’ll be funnier then, anyway."

During the 'Weekend Update' segment on Sunday's (16.02.25) special, Colin Jost had joked that packing so many stars into one studio space may not have been a good idea.

He quipped: “Health experts are facing increased pressure this winter in the face of outbreaks of COVID, the flu, RSV and nanovirus, which they’re calling a quad-demic. So we did the smart thing and packed every beloved entertainer over 60 into one tiny space.”

Steve - who has hosted 'SNL' 16 times and made dozens of cameos over the years - delivered the opening monologue on the anniversary special.

Martin made an appearance during his speech, with his pal introducing him as: “The only Canadian who wasn’t in Schitt’s Creek.“

The 'Cheaper by the Dozen' actor then asked his pal if he had his passport on him before two people in ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) uniforms appeared on stage to escort Martin out.

Steve then quipped: “Marty and I have worked together for so long that we can actually finish each others… careers.”