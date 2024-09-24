Mary J Blige’s relationship with her new mystery man is “going well”.

Mary J Blige’s relationship with her new mystery man is ‘going well’

The ‘No More Drama’ singer, 53, has famously battled depression, drug and alcohol addiction and been scarred by her turbulent relationships, but has now said she had learned to forgive herself and has moved on with a new love.

She said on Sherri Shepherd’s daytime show ‘Sherri’ about getting over her 2018 divorce from her 56-year-old record producer ex-husband Kendu Isaacs: “What I’ve learned is that forgiveness was for me. So excuse me when I say this, ‘The hell with them.’

“I don’t like that ugly, bitter feeling ’cause that’s not mine. That belongs to you. “You did what you did. But I have to move on and in order for me to feel good and to manifest all the good things in my life, I have to let go for me.

“Not for you, this is not for you. Trust me, this is not for you, this is for me.”

When Mary also said she is determined to “walk in that joy” Sherri, 57, asked her if she had a new man in her life.

Mary replied: “You know already Sherri, everybody knows. Yes… (it’s) going well.

"I feel good about me. I look good to me. I feel good to me. And so, I’m embracing me. So when you embrace you, everything is embracing you.

“When you want you, everything wants you. Everything good.”

Despite not identifying her new boyfriend, Mary also opened up about how her new relationship is working as she is “not holding anybody accountable about making me feel good for me”.

Mary finalised her divorce from Kendu after a 15-year marriage.

She told People about the aftermath of the split: “I didn’t care about myself. I didn’t love myself.”

But she added about changing her mindset: “You get what you’re giving yourself. So now that I’m giving to myself, I’m getting it all.”