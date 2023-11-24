Mary Lou Retton feels "eternally grateful" to be able to spend Thanksgiving with her family this year after her brush with death.

Mary Lou Retton feels grateful to be alive after beating pneumonia

The 55-year-old Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast was left fighting for her life in intensive care after she was struck down with a rare form of pneumonia but she pulled through and was discharged last month to continue her recovery at home.

Mary Lou has now shared an emotional open letter thanking her loved ones for all their support during such a tough time. In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "As we gather to celebrate this Thanksgiving, my heart is overflowing with profound gratitude. I want to express how truly blessed and thankful I am to be slowly improving and to be home with my girls, especially after my time in the hospital.

"The love and support of my four amazing daughters have been a source of strength and inspiration throughout my journey. Their presence in my life is a testament to the incredible bonds of family.

"My extended family, all of you, have shown me immeasurable kindness, offering prayers, encouragement, and unwavering support during my challenging times. Your love has been a beacon of hope in my life."

She went on to add: "On this day of giving thanks, I am reminded of the preciousness of life, the love that surrounds me, and the resilience of the human spirit.

"Each one of you has played a significant role in my journey, and for that, I am eternally grateful. Happy Thanksgiving to you all. May this day be a reflection of the love, togetherness, and gratitude that fills our hearts."

Mary Lou's daughter McKenna, 26, previously launched an online fundraiser to help pay for her mum's treatment because she didn't have medical insurance and it pulled in more than $459,000.

After her mum was discharged from hospital, McKenna shared her relief in a post on Instagram, writing: "McKenna, 26, wrote: "Mom is home and in recovery mode. We still have a long road of recovery ahead of us, but baby steps.

"We are overwhelmed with the love and support from everyone. Grateful doesn’t scrape the surface of the posture of our hearts.

"Thank you Jesus, thank you doctors and nurses, thank you to this loving community of support."