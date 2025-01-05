Mary Steenburgen thought her husband Ted Danson was "a slick guy" until after they had sex.

The 71-year-old actress tied the knot with former 'Cheers' star Ted, 77, in 1995 and while she initially thought he had a suave demeanour about him, she soon changed her mind when he came out with a peculiar phrase after they had some intimate time together.

She told People: "I admired him so much as an actor, but I didn't personally know him.And I had this stupid idea that he was, like, maybe kind of a slick guy.

"How wrong I was! Slick guys don't say, ‘gosh-a-rooni,’ after making love. I'd like to apologise to my granddaughters."

But the 'Melvin and Howard' actress - who was initially married to Malcolm McDowell and has Lilly, 43, as well as 41-year-old Charlie with him whilst Ted has Kate, 45, and 30-year-old Alexis with ex-wife Casey Coates - was quick to heap praise on her husband as she noted how "very proud" she is of him and their blended family.

She said: "And there is a reason that Ted is treasured by everyone who works with him … Ted sets the tone. He's just so loving and takes such joy in acting that all of us who are hard at work away from our families for long hours get to work on a set that is dictated by his kindness.

"And as his wife watching the respect and love that crews have for Ted has always made me very proud of him.

"I also fell in love with the sort of father that he is and with his beloved daughters ... Ted loves them with all his heart and yet had space in there to love my Lilly and Charlie so perfectly as well. It's pretty thrilling to go through life with Ted Danson."

