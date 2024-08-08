Matt Damon has learned to love the "sarcasm and cynicism" of Boston culture.

Matt Damon was born and raised in Massachusetts

The 53-year-old actor - who was born and raised in Massachusetts - admitted that Boston's culture can feel a little "abrasive" to people who aren't from the city.

He told PEOPLE: "The sense of humour and the way that people just tend to look at the world back here, really fun when you come from it because you know what it is."

Matt acknowledged that the sense of humour can actually be a bit off-putting for some people.

He reflected: "It can feel abrasive to people who aren't from here. But when you're from here, it feels like, you know, a comfortable pair of socks."

Despite this, Matt observed that Boston, and the US more generally, has changed markedly since his childhood.

He said: "Boston has changed a lot.

"It's really not the city that we grew up in … The whole country has changed. There's been so much change in the culture.

"On the other hand, it's the place I still feel more at home than anywhere else. So that says something about what a place does to you when you're growing. I’ll forever be connected to this place no matter how much it changes."

Matt and his childhood friend Ben Affleck both starred in the Oscar-winning movie 'Good Will Hunting', which was released in 1997.

And Ben relished the experience of working with his showbiz pal on 'Air', the 2023 sports drama.

Ben, 51, previously told IndieWire: "I love and trust Matt so much, and it was so lovely to be working together.

"It was kind of like a feeling of, I want the other actors to feel [this too]. Like, ‘Come on, it’s all good, I love actors, I love you, you’re going to be OK, everyone, take as much time as you want, do what you need to do and be respected, and to kind of project that energy.'"