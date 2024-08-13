Matt Damon couldn't "imagine living under" the same "scrutiny" as Ben Affleck.

Matt Damon couldn't handle same 'scrutiny' as Ben Affleck

The 53-year-old actor and his longtime friend - who he first starred alongside in 1997's 'Good Will Hunting' - have had "parallel careers in a lot of ways", but Matt's pal has typically drawn more attention from the outside world.

Speaking to the Radio Times podcast, he said: "25 years ago, the gossip magazine culture was huge but they ignored me.

"I wasn’t an exciting story; the guy who’s married, it’s boring! Scandal and sex, that’s what people would read magazines for. I’ve been really lucky.

"Especially when I look at ['The Instigators' co-star] Casey’s brother, Ben. We’ve had parallel careers in a lot of ways, but I can’t imagine living under that scrutiny for 25 years."

Matt married his wife Luciana, 48, in 2005, and together they have daughters Isabella, 18, Gia, 16, and Stella, 13, while Luciana is also mother to Alexia, 24, from a previous relationship.

Ben, 51, has previously admitted he "doesn't like a lot of attention".

Speaking on Kevin Hart's 'Hart to Heart', he said: "I see myself as a director, but I'm a little bit shy. I also don't like a lot of attention. This is why people see me [and] they're like, ‘Well, this dude always mad…’ Because somebody has their camera and sticking to my face.

“I don't mind you taking my picture about a club, a premiere, whatever. My wife, I don't give a f***. Go ahead. Knock yourself out. I don't notice you.

"My children, that's a different thing."

Ben has children Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and 12-year-old Samuel with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while wife Jennifer Lopez, 55, has 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The news come after Jennifer recently celebrated her 55th birthday in the Hamptons. The singer/actress threw a lavish ‘Bridgerton’-themed fancy dress party on the weekend before her birthday and she then celebrated her big day by going for a meal in East Hampton with her mum Guadalupe Rodríguez, her manager Benny Medina and several friends .

Ben is not believed to have attended the fancy dress party or the birthday meal.

On her birthday, Jennifer shared an emotional message with fans thanking them for all their well wishes. In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "I’ve been seeing all of your birthday wishes, beautiful videos, and posts all last night and this morning from all over the world. I have laughed, smiled, shed some tears, and when I saw the billboard in Times Square, I was completely overwhelmed.

"I really do have the best, most amazing fans in the world. I could never express how moved I am or how incredibly blessed I feel to have all of you be a part of my life. Thank you sooooo very much."